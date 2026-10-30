A video camera captured a theft from an apartment in Varna

Two people were filmed by a video camera entering an apartment in Varna and taking personal belongings. A case file has been opened on the case, but no arrests have been made so far, the Ministry of Interior reported to bTV.

The theft took place on October 22. The victim, who has lived outside Bulgaria for nearly 20 years, rented the apartment and went out for dinner at around 6:20 p.m. Later, the recordings showed that around 6:40 p.m. two people entered the apartment.

The man found out about what had happened after he noticed an ashtray in the apartment, even though he does not smoke. The next morning he discovered that the perfume, watch, glasses and cosmetics were missing. The value of the items was estimated by him at around 400 euros.

“They are small things, but at the same time, that's clearly how their scheme works“, says the victim.

According to him, the thieves did not touch the computer, documents, wallet and credit cards. He assumes that the entry was made with a code that had not been changed after previous guests.

The owner of the apartment examined the video camera on the landing and provided the recording. The camera is infrared and captured the faces of the two and the way they acted. After the incident, the PIN code for accessing the apartment was changed.

The victim reported the incident to the police and handed over the video recording. Then he published the footage on social networks to reach more people. According to him, the video has been viewed by about 700,000 people.

“I am in no hurry to accuse anyone, because the police must also conduct their own investigation“, he states.

The Ministry of Interior has indicated that the individuals filmed are not known to the police. The search for them continues, and there is no public information about them being detained or charged.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg