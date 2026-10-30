Permanent arrest for the accused for the factory in Karnobat

The District Court in Karnobat imposed the most severe measure of detention “detention“ on M. D., accused of manufacturing tobacco products for the purpose of distribution without the necessary permit.

The man was detained during a joint operation by the Directorate of Drug Control, “Border Police“ and the National Security Agency in the industrial zone of Karnobat. The operation was carried out on the evening of October 28-29, when a high-tech base for illegal cigarette production was discovered.

Two production lines were discovered

Two production lines, equipment for processing and cutting tobacco, as well as materials for the production process were found at the site. About 12 tons of tobacco raw material and five master boxes with finished cigarettes were seized.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the base had equipment and supplies for a full production cycle. The premises also included accommodation for workers, sanitary facilities and a kitchen area.

At a briefing on the case, the administrative head of the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office, Maria Markova, said:

„The investigation is at a very early stage.“

M. D. is an accused, not a convicted person, and his guilt is yet to be established in the criminal proceedings. The case is being investigated to determine whether there are other individuals involved in the production and distribution of cigarettes.

Investigators are establishing the origin of the equipment and raw materials, as well as the channels through which the finished product could have been distributed. Work is also underway to clarify the role of the people who were present in the premises of the production facility.

The pre-trial proceedings are being conducted under the supervision of the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office. At this stage, there is no publicly announced information about charges being brought against other individuals.