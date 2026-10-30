MMA fighter Zhivko Stoimenov detained in Sofia after report of beating his girlfriend

MMA fighter Zhivko Stoimenov was detained in Sofia after a report of physical violence against his girlfriend. The detention was confirmed by the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs to Vesti.bg.

The incident occurred on the evening of October 29 in the capital's Borovo district. According to “24 Chasa“, a scandal broke out between the two while they were walking in the area. The dispute escalated into a physical fight, and according to witnesses, Stoimenov hit the woman in front of visitors to a nearby establishment.

The woman sought medical help and filed a complaint with the police. Stoimenov was detained, and the case is under investigation. At this stage, there is no information about charges being filed, and the allegations about the blows are subject to verification.

The case is pending clarification

29-year-old Zhivko Stoimenov is among the well-known names in Bulgarian combat sports. He recently signed a contract for four fights with the European MMA organization FNC in the middleweight category.

His first fight under the contract was in April and ended in a victory for the Bulgarian athlete. A few days ago, he lost by technical knockout to Serbian fighter Nemanja Nikolic.

Sources: nova.bg, vesti.bg, 24chasa.bg