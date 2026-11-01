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Yair Golan Warns Netanyahu Not to Start War with Iran

Yair Golan Warns Netanyahu Not to Start War with Iran

Israeli Opposition Leader Calls for Quick Formation of Alternative Government After Election Deadlock

Nov 1, 2026 13:05 66

Yair Golan Warns Netanyahu Not to Start War with Iran - 1
Anatoli Stajkov Anatoli Stajkov Author at Fakti.bg

Israeli opposition politician Yair Golan has warned Benjamin Netanyahu not to start a new war with Iran if he remains in power after the country's parliamentary elections. The leader of the center-left “Democrats” party said the prime minister no longer has the public trust needed to lead a military confrontation of such magnitude.

Golan, a retired major general in the Israeli army and former deputy economy minister, called for the quick formation of an alternative government. He wrote that Israel is in a situation of repeated military clashes with Iran.

“Israel's security should not become an instrument in Netanyahu's struggle for political survival“, said Yair Golan.

Phone conversation between Netanyahu and Trump

Against Golan's warning, Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump. According to the “Wall Street Journal“ the conversation was held in connection with possible preparations by Washington for renewed air strikes against Iran.

The possibility of the US armed forces, in coordination with the Israeli army, launching new attacks after the US midterm elections has been discussed for some time. At the moment, this is a possible scenario, not a confirmed decision for a military operation.

Electoral deadlock in Israel

Last week's parliamentary elections in Israel did not result in a clear majority. Netanyahu's “Likud“ and the political bloc around the party received more support than the opposing camp, but neither party has enough MPs to form a government on its own.

Coalition negotiations are ahead, which could last a long time. If the political parties do not reach an agreement, Israel could face new elections.

Sources: news.bg