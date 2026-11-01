Pirates seize Iranian vessel with 23 people on board off Somalia

The Iranian fishing vessel "Azini" was seized by armed pirates off the northeastern coast of Somalia. The incident was registered on October 29 at around 09:00 UTC, the Maritime Security Center in the Indian Ocean (MSCIO) reported.

According to the Associated Press, there were 23 people on board - 21 Iranian crew members and two Somali guards. A Somali maritime official told the agency that the ship was seized by 12 pirates in the area between the coastal cities of Bandar Baila and Hafun.

“The safety of the crew remains unknown“, the MSCIO said in its warning. The center does not report any confirmed casualties, injuries or contact with people on board.

The ship was heading towards a sea corridor

The last reported position of the “Azini“ is 09°47’ north latitude and 55°45’ east longitude. According to MSCIO, the ship was approaching an area with intense maritime traffic, which has raised concerns about the security of commercial shipping.

The Maritime Center warns that the vessel can be used as a mother ship - a mobile base from which to prepare new pirate attacks against commercial ships. So far, there is no confirmation that the “Azini“ has already carried out an attack.

The European Union's Operation “Atalanta“ is investigating the case. MSCIO urges ships in the area to remain vigilant, follow current maritime security procedures, and immediately report suspicious activity.

New concerns about piracy off Somalia

The seizure of the “Azini“ comes amid renewed piracy activity off the Somali coast and in the western Indian Ocean. The Associated Press reports that six commercial vessels have been seized since April, including the tanker “Sibu 1“.

In September, authorities in Somalia's autonomous Puntland region said five crew members of the tanker “Honor 25“ were killed before security forces regained control of the vessel. The operation resulted in the arrest of 16 suspected pirates.

At this time, it remains unclear where the “Azini“ is, who is controlling the ship, and what the condition of the people on board is.

Sources: apnews.com, hiiraan.net