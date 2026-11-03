Up to 26 degrees in Europe between November 7 and 10

Another spell of warmer weather is expected in southwestern Europe between November 7 and 10, with daytime temperatures in parts of Spain and Portugal potentially reaching 20-26 degrees. Warmer weather is also possible in some areas of southwestern France.

The forecast was prepared by DobraPogoda24.pl and mainly concerns southern Portugal, central and southern Spain, as well as areas near France’s Atlantic coast. According to the publication, temperatures in some places could be 4-9 degrees above the usual levels for this time of year.

Warm air heading toward the Iberian Peninsula

The expected warming is due to a large Atlantic cyclone directing warmer air masses toward the Iberian Peninsula. As a result, the southwestern part of the continent will remain outside the cold spell forecast for Central, Northern and Eastern Europe during the first half of the month.

High temperatures have already been recorded for the beginning of November. In Seville, thermometers reached 28 degrees, while 27.7 degrees were measured in Monte Real, Portugal.

The latest short-term forecasts show maximum temperatures of around 20-24 degrees in Seville and southern Portugal between November 7 and 9, while lower temperatures are expected in southwestern France. This indicates that the highest values of up to 26 degrees are a forecast maximum for specific areas, rather than a temperature for the entire region.

The expected weather will be more typical of late summer than of November. However, the warming will remain limited mainly to southwestern Europe, while temperatures are expected to gradually fall across most of the continent.

Sources: news.bg, dobrapogoda24.pl