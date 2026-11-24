Two oil tankers struck naval mines and caught fire early in the morning in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s navy said. The statement by the Iranian military was distributed by state media and cited by Reuters.

The statement did not identify the vessels, their flags or provide information about their crews. Iran’s navy also gave no further details about the location of the incident or the extent of the damage.

Conflicting reports on the number of vessels

Earlier, Iranian broadcaster Press TV reported that three oil tankers described as „violators“ had caught fire after striking naval mines in the strait. This information was also reported by Reuters, which cited Iranian state television.

Thus, Iranian reports remain inconsistent as to whether two or three vessels were affected. There has been no independent confirmation of the claim that naval mines caused the fires.

New warning from Tehran

Earlier, Iranian Army Commander-in-Chief Amir Hatami said that the strategic waterway would be „closed more and more with each passing day, while conditions for the adversary will become increasingly difficult“.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for transporting oil from the Persian Gulf. The incident is the latest since the start of the war, during which Iran imposed control over the strait, while the United States responded with a blockade of Iranian ports.

So far, no information has been released about casualties, rescue operations or the evacuation of the crews. It has also not been reported whether shipping through the strait has been completely suspended.

Sources: bta.bg, streetinsider.com