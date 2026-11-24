International law does not restrict Ukraine to defending itself only on its own territory. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said this in connection with the strikes on Russian vessels off the coast of Libya. According to him, Kyiv is acting within the framework of the right to self-defense enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Tykhyi pointed out that lawful military targets may include Russian warships, cargo vessels carrying military equipment and resources, as well as tankers from Russia’s shadow fleet, which, according to the Ukrainian side, support Moscow’s military operations.

“Ukraine’s actions are directed solely against the aggressor and are not directed against any third party. The Ukrainian strikes comply with international law and international humanitarian law. We observe the principle of proportionality and minimize all collateral risks,” Heorhii Tykhyi said.

According to him, self-defense may be carried out on the territory of the attacked state, on the territory of the aggressor, or in international waters. Tykhyi rejected claims that Ukraine is “dragging” third countries into the conflict or “moving” the war beyond the region’s borders.

Kyiv Points to Russian Logistics off the Coast of Libya

Regarding the incidents at Libyan ports, the spokesperson said that questions should be directed to Russia. According to him, Moscow uses civilian infrastructure in third countries for military purposes and thereby exposes them to risk.

“The threat to Libya was created precisely by Russian warships and Russian arms carriers that regularly arrive there,” Tykhyi said. He added that Ukraine respects Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and has no intention of harming the country or its population.

The statement followed reports of a Ukrainian operation near the Libyan port of Benghazi. On November 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed strikes on the Russian corvette “Mercury,” the Ka-27 combat helicopter aboard it, and the MV ANGARA dry cargo vessel, which Kyiv said was carrying weapons.

Zelensky said that seven Ukrainian-made naval drones had been used. The Ukrainian side designated the “Mercury” and MV ANGARA as military targets because they were linked to Russian military logistics.

Satellite images from November 23 showed smoke rising from the MV ANGARA, as well as the capsized and partially sunken “Mercury” corvette. The data was presented by Radio Free Europe’s “Schemes” project and cited by Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that the actions would continue to target Russian military aggression, regardless of where Russia deploys its vessels and logistical resources.

Sources: ukrinform.ua