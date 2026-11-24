Sanctions on Russian grain should be introduced at the European Union level, rather than by Latvia alone, Latvian Foreign Minister Girts Jaunzems said. According to him, national restrictions could easily be circumvented, as the shipments could be redirected through Lithuania and Poland.

Under former Foreign Minister Baiba Braže, Latvia’s Foreign Ministry proposed banning the transit of Russian and Belarusian grain through the country under the national sanctions mechanism. The draft government decision was prepared jointly with other ministries and presented to Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs on November 13.

“Latvia continues to support Ukraine, but at the same time we must also think about the development of our own economy,” Jaunzems said. He pointed out that sanctions should inflict maximum damage on Russia while affecting Latvia as little as possible.

According to the foreign minister, other EU sanctions initiatives could inflict more serious damage on the Russian economy than restrictions on grain. However, he clarified that the proposal also includes sanctions on these exports.

Jaunzems warned that a unilateral ban would also carry a financial cost for Latvia. If the country stopped transporting Russian grain, its ports and rail transport would need subsidies of between €50 million and €100 million.

The foreign minister described the security and development of Latvia’s economy as the main priorities of his work. Meanwhile, the organizers of a protest under the slogan “No to Bloody Grain!” are calling on the government to immediately close the border with Russia completely and halt the transit of all goods.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, rus.delfi.lv