Ukraine has the right to attack military targets on Russian territory, but the war must not spread to the Baltic Sea. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said this after meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Yevhen Khmara in Berlin.

“Ukraine undoubtedly has the right to attack military targets or targets used for military purposes on Russian territory,” Pistorius said. However, he stressed that, in view of the latest incidents in the Baltic Sea, the war must not be allowed to expand in the region. According to him, Ukraine bears “a special responsibility” in this regard.

Skepticism About Russia’s Readiness for Talks

The German minister expressed doubt that Russia is ready for negotiations while it continues its attacks against Ukraine and hybrid provocations against European countries.

Pistorius also drew attention to recent cases in which aircraft entered Polish airspace. In his assessment, Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking confrontation.

Incidents in the Baltic Sea

“It is important now to remain resolute and not give in to provocations,” Pistorius said.

His warning comes amid recent incidents involving Russian vessels and drones in the Baltic Sea. On the morning of November 21, a Russian vessel in the Gulf of Finland caught fire following a drone attack, Ukrinform reported.

Germany’s position emphasizes both Ukraine’s right to strike military facilities used by Russia and the need to limit the risk of the fighting spreading to the Baltic region.

Sources: ukrinform.ua