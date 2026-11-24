The US Department of Commerce has added Megaspeed and Alibaba’s Singaporean subsidiary Apex Enterprise Solutions to the Entity List. The measure affects a total of seven companies linked to the cloud business of Megaspeed, which is a partner of NVIDIA.

Being added to the list means that the companies will have to obtain permission from the US Department of Commerce in order to acquire goods and technology from the United States. Such applications will most likely be rejected. Other affected companies include Swiftdata, the owner of the company, and its Malaysian subsidiary Speedmatrix.

Investigation into chip supplies to China

US authorities have been investigating Megaspeed since 2024 over suspicions that artificial intelligence chips were being redirected to China through the company. Being added to the Entity List is a trade measure and does not in itself prove that a crime was committed.

Megaspeed also came under public scrutiny because of claims of a connection between NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and its former senior executive Alisa Huang. US authorities suspect her of spying on behalf of China, while Beijing described the allegations as “baseless”. Alisa Huang officially left Megaspeed in August 2025.

Megaspeed said it conducts lawful business and complies with US export restrictions. The company did not respond to a subsequent request for comment.

Criticism of the Department of Commerce

Washington’s decision came amid criticism over the delay in adding Megaspeed to the list. On November 13, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent questioned the oversight of NVIDIA’s customers.

“The real question is whether NVIDIA knew who its customer was and whether it made sufficient efforts to ensure that the chips would not fall into other hands and would not be sold through shell companies acting as intermediaries,” Bessent said on CNBC.

NVIDIA said it had established an export control committee to monitor compliance with trade requirements and national security risks. Meanwhile, Democrats in the House of Representatives launched an investigation into possible influence by NVIDIA over the Department of Commerce’s actions in the case.

The companies’ addition to the Entity List coincided with Jensen Huang’s return as president and CEO of NVIDIA, as well as a member of its board of directors. Huang was reinstated in his positions on November 23, two weeks after stepping down.

Alibaba called the inclusion of Apex Enterprise Solutions a mistake and said that the company had never redirected computing chips covered by US export restrictions. The US Department of Commerce last added companies to the Entity List in October 2025.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, apnews.com