Donald Trump: The US will stop financial aid to Israel after 2026

US President Donald Trump said that Washington would terminate its financial aid to Israel after the end of 2026. According to him, the decision was agreed upon with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“As far as the payments to Israel are concerned, Bibi Netanyahu and I reached an agreement. We provide Israel with $4 billion a year, and a few months ago we agreed to end that. We have now agreed that by the end of this year we will stop paying Israel. Of course, we will help Israel if it needs it,” Trump said.

The US president made the statement in an interview for the “Fox & Friends” program on Fox News. He presented the termination of the payments as something already agreed upon between Washington and Jerusalem.

The aid will be halted, but support remains possible

Trump’s remarks do not make clear how the funding will be terminated or on what date the payments will end. No details were provided as to whether this concerns all forms of financial aid or a specific program.

Trump also said that the US would help Israel if the country needed it. Thus, his statement leaves room for future support under specific circumstances, despite the announced suspension of the annual payments.

The information provided contains no reaction from Benjamin Netanyahu or the Israeli government to the claim that an agreement had been reached. No additional decisions or timetable for its implementation have been announced either.

Sources: bta.bg