Two men have been detained on suspicion of burglary and trespassing at the royal Sandringham estate, home to Prince William and Princess Catherine’s country residence, Anmer Hall.

Norfolk Police were called on Monday evening following a report of “suspicious activity” at an address on the estate. Police dogs, drones and a helicopter took part in the search. The two men were arrested following the operation to search the area.

“The property was unoccupied at the time of the incident,” police said.

According to British media, the report was linked to Anmer Hall, which masked men allegedly broke into, according to the newspaper “The Sun”. William, Catherine and their three children were not at the residence at the time of the suspected break-in. These details are part of the investigation and have not been confirmed in a separate statement by the palace.

What is known about the residence

Anmer Hall is located on King Charles III’s Sandringham estate in eastern England. The house has 10 bedrooms and was given to William and Catherine as a wedding gift by Queen Elizabeth II.

The family uses the property as a country residence at weekends and during holidays. William, Catherine and the children spend most of their time at Forest Lodge in Windsor.

Kensington Palace declined to comment on security-related matters. So far, there has been no official announcement on whether any items were stolen from Anmer Hall or whether any material damage was caused. The investigation is ongoing, and the two detained men have not been charged.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com