Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Vladimir Putin wants to break Ukrainian resistance over the winter as talks continue on a possible end to the war. In an interview with Bloomberg, he warned that his country remains vulnerable to Russian ballistic missiles because of a shortage of ammunition for Patriot systems and restrictions affecting the operation of the Starshield satellite system.

“Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia – these cities are the main targets,” Zelensky said. According to him, Russia’s goal is to put Ukraine under pressure through inadequate air defense and force it to withdraw from Donbas.

The Ukrainian president described as alarming the situation in which diplomatic solutions are being discussed while deliveries of defense equipment are simultaneously being delayed. He said that Starshield’s operation is unstable – sometimes the system functions, while in other cases restrictions are imposed.

Kyiv calls for Patriot missiles

Zelensky called on allies to increase deliveries of interceptor missiles for the Patriot systems that Ukraine uses against Russian ballistic missiles. “Please cover our needs for at least the entire month of December,” he said.

According to the Ukrainian president, the delivery of 48 missiles is being delayed because authorization from U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is still pending. Zelensky, however, emphasized that even this shipment would not be sufficient to cover the needs of Ukraine’s air defense.

According to him, since last year the United States has been providing an average of 12 interceptor missiles per month. Zelensky said this is about one-quarter less than the amount promised to Ukraine by Joe Biden’s administration.

Zelensky directs criticism at Washington

The Ukrainian president said that the refusal or delay of U.S. deliveries puts the United States in a “very difficult situation.” In his view, Washington’s actions create the political impression that the American side supports Putin’s goals and is pressuring Ukraine to make unfavorable compromises.

Zelensky said he still hopes to find a “new approach” with the new composition of the U.S. Congress in January and February. Until then, Kyiv is urging its allies to provide the necessary missile defense for the winter period.

Sources: news.bg