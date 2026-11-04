Trump: The US is not planning new strikes against Iran

The US has no immediate plans for new strikes against Iran, Donald Trump said in a telephone interview with the Financial Times. However, the American president did not completely rule out the possibility of a military operation and stressed that US forces are prepared to act if necessary.

“We are getting everything we want,” Trump said in the six-minute conversation held on Tuesday. His words indicate that, at present, he considers the pressure and the US position in the confrontation with Iran to be sufficient.

Asked about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hints that an attack could follow later in the week, Trump replied: “I am ready, we are ready. We are fully prepared to act if necessary, but there may also be no reason to do so.”

Conflicting signals from Washington

The president’s statement is consistent with his public position that no immediate decision on new strikes has been made, but it leaves open the possibility of a rapid change. In this way, Washington is sending a simultaneous signal of readiness and a preference for maintaining the current pressure without immediate escalation.

Against this backdrop, The New York Times, citing US officials, reports that the US Central Command has a plan to strike Iran as early as Wednesday. According to the report, the window for possible action is limited. The information about the planned operation has not been presented as a confirmed decision by the president.

Dispute over sanctions and military pressure

The discrepancy between the public signals and reports of a military plan reflects a dispute within the US administration over the next steps. Some cabinet members want to give the sanctions and blockade more time, believing that economic pressure could ultimately lead to the fall of the Iranian government.

Other officials cited by The New York Times do not expect such a collapse without new strikes. This places the military option alongside economic pressure, while the White House has not announced a final decision.

Following the midterm elections in the US, attention is focused on whether Trump’s stated readiness to act will remain merely a warning or will be followed by a new operation against Iran. For now, the president says there is no immediate plan for a strike, but he explicitly leaves open the possibility of one if circumstances require it.

Sources: news.bg, investing.com, timesofisrael.com