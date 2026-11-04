King Charles III: The past cannot be changed, but we must learn from it

King Charles III said that the past cannot be changed, but lessons must be learned from it. He spoke at the opening of the meeting of Commonwealth leaders in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, amid debates over whether Britain should apologize for its role in the transatlantic slave trade and pay reparations.

“We cannot change the actions of those who came before us. But we can learn from the past,” the king said, quoted by “Reuters.” He added that his deeper awareness of the horrors of slavery had made him even more determined to address the injustices left behind by the past.

Charles described the transatlantic trade in enslaved people as “a shameful chapter in history” and said that it continued to cast a shadow over Caribbean countries and other Commonwealth nations. He said that this history filled his heart with horror and his soul with “the deepest personal sorrow.”

The king called for attention to also be focused on current challenges. The opportunities identified include better access to education, jobs and economic opportunities, the development of trade between member states and resilience in the face of climate change. “Evil does not necessarily have to have the last word,” Charles said.

London open to an apology, but talks continue

The Commonwealth brings together 56 countries, most of which are former British colonies. On the eve of the summit, the question of Britain’s historical responsibility for slavery took center stage in discussions among the leaders.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he was open to the idea of Britain issuing an official apology. Government representatives are already discussing with national leaders what form it might take. The issue of financial reparations, however, remains the subject of a separate dispute and has not received a specific resolution.

Burnham also announced plans to discuss options for restructuring the debts of smaller Commonwealth countries. He promised an investment of 40 million pounds, or around 54 million dollars, in critical infrastructure in the Caribbean over the next three years.

According to historical estimates, between the 15th and 19th centuries, around 12.5 million Africans were abducted and sold into slavery. Calls for reparations from Britain, Portugal and France have intensified in recent decades, with Caribbean countries insisting that historical responsibility be linked to concrete measures in the present.

Sources: news.bg, marketscreener.com, apnews.com