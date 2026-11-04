Musk mocks Republicans’ election loss

Elon Musk reacted ironically to the results of the midterm elections in the United States after the Democratic Party regained control of the Senate and the House of Representatives. In a post on the social media platform “X,” the billionaire wrote: “Apparently, my space lasers for interfering in the election didn’t work this time.”

With the change, the Democrats take control of both chambers of Congress, which had previously been led by President Donald Trump’s Republican Party.

Musk also suggested “data centers” in space

In a second post, Musk added: “Deploying data centers in space right now seems like an increasingly attractive idea.”

His comments were written in an ironic tone and alluded to the allegations and political disputes surrounding the billionaire’s influence on the elections. Agence France-Presse commented that through the posts, Musk sought to demonstrate a sense of humor.

Musk invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the election campaigns of Republican Party candidates. Following the election result, the party loses control of the Senate and the House of Representatives, changing the balance of power in Washington during the remainder of Trump’s term.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, investing.com