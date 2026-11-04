Ayatollah: Do not expect a change in US policy

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned his compatriots not to expect a change in US policy following the midterm elections, in which the Democratic Party took control of Congress. His message was published a day after the vote, held on November 3, and came amid continuing tensions between Tehran and Washington.

“They are seriously mistaken,” Khamenei said in a written statement, referring to those who believe that party or factional changes in the United States could alter its attitude toward Iran. He also dismissed hopes that concessions to Washington could persuade the American side to end its hostile actions against the Iranian people.

According to Iran’s supreme leader, a change in the political balance in the United States does not mean a change in the country’s course. The Democrats won control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterm elections, which were also seen as a verdict on the administration of President Donald Trump. The main campaign issues included the war with Iran, high prices and the direction of US foreign policy.

Warning of a wider war

Khamenei also issued a direct threat regarding the consequences of a possible resumption of American attacks against the Islamic Republic. “If such aggressive actions are repeated, the scale of the war will become much greater,” he said.

The warning is the latest from Tehran that new strikes by the United States or Israel would trigger an immediate response. At the end of October, Khamenei said that in the event of another attack, Iran’s armed forces and the country’s people would determine when and under what conditions the hostilities would end.

Rare public appearance since the beginning of the war

Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public since he was wounded in American-Israeli airstrikes earlier this year. His father, Ali Khamenei, who had previously been Iran’s supreme leader, was killed in the attacks.

Since then, the Iranian leader has delivered messages mainly in written form. His latest statement maintains a hard line toward Washington and shows that Tehran does not view the Democratic Party’s victory in the US elections as a sign of an automatic easing of US policy.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com