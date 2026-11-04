Helicopter crashes near Miami: one dead, two injured

One person was killed and two were injured after a helicopter crashed into Biscayne Bay near the U.S. city of Miami. Three people were on board the aircraft, and the injured were taken to a trauma center.

The incident occurred shortly before noon near Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. The Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office reported the helicopter crash, while the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that one of the three people on board had died.

Likely photography flight

According to preliminary information from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, the Robinson R44 II helicopter was likely on a photography flight. The cause of the crash has not yet been announced.

Coast Guard and fire department teams were sent to the scene. Rescue efforts focused on retrieving the people from the water and providing assistance to those injured.

The identities of the person killed and the two injured people have not been released. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com