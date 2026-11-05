South Korea Expands Its Mission in the Arabian Sea

South Korea plans to expand its naval anti-piracy mission in the Arabian Sea. A maritime patrol aircraft and an explosive ordnance disposal team will be sent to the Cheonghae Unit, Yonhap news agency reported, citing official sources.

Representatives of South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense said the change is intended to protect the country’s citizens and safeguard its economic interests.

Operations Limited to Waters South of Oman

“The expansion of the Cheonghae Unit’s mission is intended to protect our citizens and safeguard our economic interests,” ministry representatives said.

According to the Ministry of National Defense, operations will remain limited to international waters south of Oman. This means the expansion is aimed at maritime routes in the Arabian Sea, with no indication of operations in the internal or territorial waters of another country.

South Korea presents the change as a contribution to international efforts to ensure maritime security and counter piracy. A Ministry of National Defense representative said: “As a member of the international community, we must participate.”

Seoul has committed to joining international efforts once favorable conditions have been established. So far, the reported information does not specify a date for the deployment of the additional assets and team.

Sources: news.bg, en.yna.co.kr