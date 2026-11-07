Le Monde: $14.3 billion in approved aid for Ukraine has not been delivered

About $14.3 billion of the aid approved by the United States for Ukraine had not been covered by deliveries as of August 2026, Le Monde reports, citing a report by U.S. inspectors general to Congress.

This concerns the “Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative” (USAI), which finances weapons orders from U.S. manufacturers, training and various services. Of the $33.51 billion allocated under the program from 2022 through August 2026, equipment and services worth about $19.2 billion had been delivered, or 57.3% of the total.

Not all undelivered funds are blocked

The data does not mean that the entire remaining amount has been suspended or lost. As of the end of June 2026, commitments totaling $32.4 billion had been made under USAI, including through contracts. This means that some of the funds are already tied to specific orders, but the deliveries may take place later.

The U.S. side has not published the total value of military equipment actually delivered through all mechanisms for assisting Ukraine. According to data from the Congressional Research Service, between February 2022 and June 2026, the United States committed to providing more than $68.2 billion in military equipment and services.

Zelenskyy speaks of $16 billion

In an interview with Ukrainian television channel TSN, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had not received the $16 billion provided for in previous agreements and decisions with the United States.

“We are grateful for everything that has been provided, but Ukraine must fight for at least that money,” Zelenskyy said.

The amount cited by the Ukrainian president does not fully correspond to the $14.3 billion mentioned in the USAI report, because Zelenskyy is referring to a broader range of previous U.S. commitments. The data from U.S. inspectors confirms that a significant portion of the aid approved under USAI has still not been delivered, but does not justify classifying the entire difference as blocked.

At present, there is no publicly announced deadline by which all remaining deliveries will reach Ukraine. Kyiv is insisting on the fulfillment of previous commitments, while Washington continues to report separately on deliveries already contracted and any potential future decisions on new aid.

Sources: lemonde.fr, unian.ua