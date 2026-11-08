One Dead and 22 Injured After Pensioner Drives into Group of Cyclists in North Carolina

One cyclist was killed and 22 others were injured after a car crashed into a group of cyclists in Wake County, North Carolina. Seven of the injured were taken to regional trauma centers, while 15 were admitted to other hospitals, Holly Springs Fire Chief Leroy Smith told CNN.

“Seven of them, who had more serious injuries, were taken to regional trauma centers, while 15 others were admitted to hospitals,” Smith said.

The Vehicle Left the Crash Scene

The crash occurred on “Optimist Farm Road,” about 23 kilometers southwest of Raleigh. The cyclists were riding together on a two-lane road through a wooded area when a black passenger car crossed the center line and crashed into the group.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the driver continued moving after the crash. The vehicle went off the left side of the road and ended up in a ditch about 800 meters from the collision site.

The cyclist who was killed was 63 years old and from the town of Cary. The other injured people suffered injuries of varying severity.

Driver Faces Several Charges

The detainee is 76-year-old Donald Robert Morris-Jones of Apex. He has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious injury or death, causing serious injury with a vehicle, and driving while impaired or under the influence.

Morris-Jones is due to appear in court on Monday afternoon. Authorities have not said whether he has an attorney.

The group was part of the Capital Cycling Club. Scattered bicycles remained at the scene after the crash, while law enforcement officers conducted an examination. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Sources: edition.cnn.com, wral.com, wyff4.com