Judo star Teddy Riner announces bid for president of France

French Olympic judo champion Teddy Riner has announced his candidacy for president of France in the 2027 elections. The 37-year-old athlete did so in a video and an interview with “Le Parisien”, saying that he wants to enter politics in order to unite the country.

“My name is Teddy Riner, and I am telling you face to face: I am a candidate for the presidential election,” he said. His campaign slogan is “The France we want”. Riner said he wants to be “the president who reconciles and unites” the French people.

“Neither right nor left”

The athlete cited social division, anger and anxiety in society as the main reasons for his decision. In his words, it is difficult for him to accept that young and old people increasingly see no prospects for their future.

Riner described himself as a candidate “neither from the right nor from the left”. He said he had been thinking about a political career since the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, but made the final decision in the autumn of 2026 because of “the anger, anxiety and feeling that no one is responding” to the problems of the French people.

“I am a candidate in order to say that we can get France back on its feet. We are capable of doing beautiful things together,” Teddy Riner said.

He acknowledged that he expects criticism because of his lack of political experience and said that a core group of around 20 people had already gathered around him. They include representatives of civil society, civil servants and former ministers. Riner said he intends to continue the campaign “to the very end”, but is still finalising the choice of his campaign team.

500 signatures still need to be collected

Like all other contenders, Riner must collect 500 signatures from elected representatives in order to officially participate in the presidential race. He said he would begin meeting citizens in different parts of the country.

His candidacy does not mean the end of his sporting career. Riner stressed that judo would always remain part of his life and did not rule out the possibility of competing at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles if he is elected president.

“If my duties allow it and if the French people give me this opportunity,” he replied when asked whether he could simultaneously be head of state and an Olympic athlete.

Sources: lcp.fr, leparisien.fr, apnews.com