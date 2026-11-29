A five-year-old boy was injured in an attack by a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle in the village of Zbyranka, north of Lviv. The child was taken to hospital, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said.

“The blast wave blew out a window, and glass shards injured the child,” Sadovyi said. According to him, the attack damaged four houses in a holiday-home development, with the roof of one of them seriously affected.

At 20:04, the mayor reported a Russian jet-powered drone heading towards Lviv. An air raid alert was subsequently declared in the region. The statement provided no information about other injured people or fatalities.

Another jet-powered drone in the Lviv area

The incident comes less than two months after a Russian jet-powered unmanned aircraft was shot down near Lviv. On October 10, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the drone was moving towards Vynnyky and Lviv, while local authorities later specified that it had been destroyed near the city. No casualties, injuries or damage were reported at the time.

Regarding the latest attack, damage to residential properties and the child’s injury have so far been confirmed. Local authorities may announce further details about the extent of the damage and the work of emergency crews.

Sources: pravda.com.ua