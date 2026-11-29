The court in Jerusalem approved a one-week pause in the trial against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the prosecution requested time to review comments made by the panel of judges. The pause will take place after the testimony of former Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is completed.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and State Attorney Amit Aisman said that the prosecution was “ready to begin a dialogue with the defense”. The talks could begin after an analysis of the positions expressed by the judges in the three cases against Netanyahu.

The prime minister’s lawyers, Amit Hadad, Israel Voller mann and Noa Milstein, accepted President Isaac Herzog’s proposal to host a meeting at the presidential residence. They said that the case “must be concluded as soon as possible”. This marks a change in the defense’s position, which just a few days earlier had insisted that any possible mediation should take place in court rather than at the president’s residence.

Judges cast doubt on two of the cases

The development followed an unusual hearing at which the panel of judges, led by Rivka Friedman-Feldman, called on the attorney general to appear in person. The court described the likelihood of a conviction in Case 4000 as low. The case concerns allegations that Netanyahu provided regulatory favors in exchange for favorable media coverage.

In Case 2000, the judges questioned whether the actions described in the indictment constituted a crime at all. In Case 1000, which concerns gifts such as cigars and champagne, the court called for a swift resolution. The judges’ remarks do not constitute a verdict but rather a preliminary assessment of the evidence. Netanyahu denies all charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Trial becomes entangled with political crisis

The trial began in 2020 and has now been ongoing for almost seven years. Alongside the legal discussions, Netanyahu met with Gadi Eisenkot to discuss a possible national unity government. Eisenkot received a mandate from President Herzog and must present a coalition by December 6. No outcome was announced after the meeting between the two.

Sources: clashreport.com, jpost.com, timesofisrael.com