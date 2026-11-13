Two women injured in Russian attack on Vinnytsia

Two women were injured in a Russian attack on Vinnytsia, the city’s mayor Serhii Morhunov said. The injured women were taken to hospitals, where they are receiving medical care.

According to Morhunov, a fire broke out in a residential building during the strike. The blast wave damaged private houses, apartment buildings and a kindergarten.

„Two women sustained injuries as a result of another Russian attack on Vinnytsia. They were taken to hospitals, where they are receiving the necessary medical assistance,“ Serhii Morhunov said.

The relevant services are working at the affected sites. The statement did not provide details about the type of weapon used, the extent of the material damage or any other casualties.

Sources: pravda.com.ua