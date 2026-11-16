Mass Protest in Czechia for Independent Media

Between 350,000 and 400,000 people gathered in Prague on November 15 to protest against the government’s plan to change the funding of public media. The demonstration took place in Letná Square and was organized by the civic movement “A Million Moments for Democracy.”

The protesters opposed the abolition of the mandatory fees that currently fund Czech Television and Czech Radio. Instead, the government proposes that the two media outlets receive funding directly from the state budget.

The dispute is also over the amount of funding

The current monthly fee is 205 Czech korunas per household. Under the plan, funding for public television and radio will be reduced by around 15% in the first year. The ruling parties claim that the change will make the media more efficient and will not affect their editorial independence.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš insists that the new model will reduce direct political influence. Critics of the bill, however, warn that dependence on the state budget could give the government greater influence over editorial policy and lead to cuts in programs and staff.

Babiš said that the protesters were spreading unfounded claims about a threat to media freedom. The government points out that similar models exist in other European Union countries.

Protests after the overnight vote

Discontent intensified after the bill passed its first reading in the early hours of October 24. The vote ended at 4:36 a.m., after the ruling majority shortened the parliamentary debate. That time was included in the protest slogan “Never Again 4:36.”

“This is only the beginning,” organizer leader Mikuláš Minář told those gathered in Prague. The movement called on the government to withdraw the plan and accused the ruling parties of ignoring experts’ criticism and treating democratic institutions as their property.

On November 3, employees of Czech Television and Czech Radio held a one-day strike. They were joined in their action by trade unions, students, universities, representatives of cultural organizations and journalists’ groups.

European Commissioner for Justice Michael McGrath said that national legislation must guarantee transparent and objective funding, as well as “sufficient, sustainable and predictable financial resources” for public media.

The bill continues through parliament

The proposal has passed its first vote and is due to be discussed in further readings in parliament. The ruling coalition has a majority that allows it to continue the procedure, despite the protests and criticism from the opposition and international media freedom organizations.

The demonstration in Letná took place two days before the anniversary of the beginning of the Velvet Revolution in 1989. The site is associated with the mass protests that contributed to the end of communist rule in what was then Czechoslovakia.

Sources: apnews.com, euronews.com, amp.dw.com