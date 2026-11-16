J.D. Vance Delays Decision on Presidential Bid

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance may delay publicly announcing whether he will run for president in 2028 until late spring 2027. Axios reported this, citing two sources familiar with his plans.

According to the report, Vance will not make a final decision before the beginning of 2027 and may wait until late spring before announcing his intentions. The media outlet’s sources emphasize that he is genuinely undecided about entering the race, although he remains among the favorites for the Republican nomination.

The decision is also being discussed within his family. Vance and his wife, Usha, are adjusting to life with their fourth child, born in July 2026. The vice president previously said that he would seriously consider his political future after the midterm elections.

Republican Loss Changed the Calculations

Republicans suffered a heavy defeat in the midterm elections on November 3, 2026. According to The Associated Press, the result has made Vance more vulnerable, as he is one of the governing party’s representatives most closely associated with President Donald Trump.

Vance responded to the election result by saying that the war with Iran was among the reasons for the loss. “The reason we lost is the war,” he wrote in a post on the social network X, cited by The Associated Press.

At the same time, Trump has not committed to supporting Vance. After the election, the president was quoted by The Associated Press as saying: “Maybe he won’t run.” In an interview with ABC News in October, Vance also said: “I really haven’t decided yet what I’m going to do in 2028.”

Other Republicans Are Also Considering Runs

Potential rivals to Vance include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Senator Ted Cruz, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Axios notes that political advisers close to Vance believe he should run and probably will. At the same time, some Republicans see the electoral defeat as an opportunity for the party to seek a different direction after the Trump administration.

Delaying the decision allows Vance to assess the political consequences of the midterm elections, his relationship with Trump and the actions of his potential rivals. So far, no candidacy has been officially announced.

Sources: axios.com, apnews.com, abcnews.com