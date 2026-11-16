Aircraft Carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt Arrives in CENTCOM Area of Responsibility

The US Navy’s nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt entered the area of responsibility of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on November 15. This was reported by Barak Ravid, a correspondent for Axios and Israel’s Channel 12 television, citing an unnamed US official. The information was also confirmed to The National by a US official.

“The aircraft carrier USS Roosevelt arrived in the area of responsibility of the US Central Command earlier on Sunday,” Ravid wrote. According to him, with the ship’s arrival, the US military now has three carrier strike groups in the CENTCOM area.

Three Strike Groups in the Region

In addition to the Theodore Roosevelt, the USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington are in the region. Under the original plan, the Theodore Roosevelt was supposed to replace the George Washington, but the latter is still in the CENTCOM area, The National reported.

The Theodore Roosevelt strike group includes the cruiser USS Chosin and the destroyers USS Paul Hamilton and USS Decatur. The aircraft carrier is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9 and is a Nimitz-class ship.

The Aircraft Carrier’s Route

The strike group completed its participation in the multinational Keen Sword 27 naval exercise on October 29. The ships then passed through the South China Sea and arrived in Singapore in early November, before continuing westward toward the area of responsibility of the US Central Command.

Earlier, a US official told Axios that the group would not reach the CENTCOM area before mid-November. The expectation coincided with the carrier’s subsequent arrival in the region.

The deployment of the third strike group increases the US naval presence in the Middle East amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran. So far, the Pentagon has made no official announcement regarding a specific operational mission for the Theodore Roosevelt after it entered the CENTCOM area.

Sources: thenationalnews.com, timesofisrael.com, twz.com