Russia Shows Ground Launch of the “Banderol” Missile VIDEO

Russia has shown video of the launch of the small-sized “Dan-T” cruise missile, also known as the S8000 “Banderol”, from a ground-based launcher for the first time. The footage was recorded during the “Center-2026” military exercises, the Ukrainian publication Defense Express reported.

Until now, launches of the missile from Mi-28NM attack helicopters had been shown publicly. However, the existence of a ground-based launcher had been known since September 2025, when it was presented at an arms exhibition for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The system then began appearing at various exhibitions again before being shown in action as well.

Shorter range due to ground launch

The published footage shows that a long solid-fuel rocket booster is attached to the lower part of the missile. Its task is to provide the necessary initial speed and bring the “Dan-T” to operational altitude.

According to Defense Express, this variant also has a significant drawback. When launched from the ground, the missile starts from zero speed and has to expend more fuel to reach its cruising speed. In addition, it does not gain the altitude it benefits from when launched from an airborne platform. As a result, its maximum range is probably shorter.

Why a ground launch may be more dangerous

Despite its limited range, the ground-based launcher may pose a greater challenge to Ukrainian air defenses. When launching from an Mi-28NM or an “Orion” unmanned aerial vehicle, the carrier must climb to a considerable altitude and be located at a sufficient distance from the front line. This increases the likelihood that it will be detected before the missile is launched.

With a ground-based launcher, preparations for the launch are more difficult to detect, and the missile can be launched from closer to the combat line. “A ground launch can be carried out from a shorter distance to the line of contact,” the analysts point out. Thus, the reaction time for air defense systems may be shorter.

The other advantage is related to the possible scale of use. Russia has a limited number of Mi-28NMs and “Orion” unmanned vehicles, while ground-based launchers are cheaper than a helicopter or drone. This creates an opportunity for them to be produced in larger quantities and used in more massive attacks, Defense Express claims.

So far, there are no confirmed reports that ground-based launchers for “Dan-T” or “Banderol” missiles have been used against Ukraine. Defense Express suggests that they may already have entered service or could be deployed in the near future.

Sources: unian.net, defence-ua.com