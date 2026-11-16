Moscow: Ukraine Carried Out Its Largest Attack on Russia Since the Start of the War

Ukraine carried out its largest midnight drone attack against Russia since the start of the war in 2022, according to data released today by Russia’s Ministry of Defense, Reuters reported.

According to Moscow, Russian air defenses shot down 1,336 Ukrainian drones in 16 regions.

This surpasses the previous record of 1,254 drones reported on October 29 and is part of a trend of increasingly large-scale and frequent Ukrainian drone attacks from summer into autumn.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense also said that air defense forces shot down some of the Ukrainian drones over Crimea—the Black Sea peninsula that was seized and annexed by Russia in 2014.

According to the ministry, drones were also shot down over the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

Earlier today, Russia-appointed Crimean Governor Sergei Aksyonov said that Ukraine had struck the bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia’s Krasnodar Krai in southern Russia. The Kremlin subsequently added that the damage was minor and that vehicle traffic had been temporarily suspended. Trains continued to run on schedule, Russia’s Ministry of Transport said.

Since the end of October, Ukraine has also significantly intensified its attacks on Russian oil refineries. Yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the strikes had taken more than half of Russia’s oil refining capacity offline.

Reuters noted that it had been unable to independently verify this information.