The death toll from the Russian airstrike on Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region has reached 72. The search-and-rescue operation at the site ended after two weeks, but the fate of four people reported missing is still being determined. Another four injured people remain in hospital, Ukrainian authorities said.

According to Suspilne, 58 bodies were recovered from under the rubble, one person died in a medical facility, and the deaths of another 13 people were confirmed through DNA testing. Rescuers, police officers, military personnel, engineering equipment and specially trained dogs took part in the operation. A total of 248 DNA tests were carried out, while the process of identifying some of the victims continued after the main operations had ended.

Strike on a humanitarian aid distribution site

The attack was carried out on November 2 against an underground school in the center of the settlement, which was being used as a humanitarian center and shelter. Local residents were receiving aid, including bread, at the time of the strike. Ukrainian authorities say that at least nine guided aerial bombs were dropped on the area, including a three-ton FAB-3000. According to the Ukrainian account, the initial strike was followed by further bombardments of the shelter, where survivors were located.

“In terms of the number of people killed, this is the deadliest strike on Zaporizhzhia region and one of the deadliest in Ukraine,” said acting head of the regional military administration Mykhailo Semikin.

Rescuers also came under attack

Clearing operations were carried out amid an ongoing danger. According to Ukrainian Interior Minister Ivan Vyhovskyi, Russian forces attacked Komyshuvakha 11 times during the two weeks of the operation, with nine of the strikes targeting the site where rescuers and police officers were searching for people under the rubble. Three police officers and four rescuers were injured, and equipment was damaged.

A Russian drone also struck rescue teams on November 8. According to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, no one was injured in the attack, but specialized equipment was damaged.

Moscow and Kyiv offer conflicting accounts

Ukrainian authorities describe the site hit as a humanitarian center and shelter for civilians. Russia’s Defense Ministry told Reuters that the strike targeted Ukrainian military units near Komyshuvakha and two other settlements, and that up to 25 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed. The two sides have presented different versions of the attack’s target.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office is investigating the case as a war crime resulting in deaths. Ukraine’s military intelligence service said it had identified six Russian pilots and an officer whom it claims planned the strike. This information forms part of the investigation and does not constitute a judicially established finding of guilt.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, suspilne.media, investing.com