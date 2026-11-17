Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Manila, where he will take part in the 21st East Asia Summit. The meeting is being held as part of the meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with Lavrov representing Russia as head of the delegation.

The agenda includes the geopolitical situation in the Asia-Pacific region and the risks to its stability. According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Moscow intends to raise the issue of Western countries’ efforts to strengthen NATO’s military and political presence in Asia.

“The creation of a network of bloc-based mechanisms in the region could lead to the destruction of the established security and cooperation architecture,” Zakharova said.

The forum is part of a series of ASEAN meetings being held in Manila. According to the organization’s calendar, the summits and related formats in the Philippines are scheduled for November 14–17, 2026.

Account of a conversation with Stubb in 2008

In a separate interview, Lavrov looked back at the war between Russia and Georgia in August 2008. He said that the then Finnish foreign minister, Alexander Stubb, had visited Moscow before traveling to Tbilisi as a representative of a neutral country to assess the situation and the possibilities for ending the conflict.

After returning, Stubb spoke with Lavrov. The Russian minister claims that the Finnish politician gave a blunt assessment of Georgia’s then-president, Mikheil Saakashvili.

“I spoke with Saakashvili, he is a lunatic,” Lavrov quoted Stubb as saying.

Later, Stubb was among the initiators of a European Union investigation into the causes and course of the conflict. Lavrov said that the commission, headed by Swiss diplomat Heidi Tagliavini, had concluded that Saakashvili had started the war. This is the assessment presented by the Russian foreign minister in the interview.

How the conflict began

During the night of August 8, 2008, Georgian forces attacked Tskhinvali with tanks and artillery. After Russian peacekeepers were killed, Moscow deployed additional troops, and the fighting spread to other parts of Georgia.

On August 12, Russia and Georgia adopted a ceasefire plan mediated by French President Nicolas Sarkozy. On August 26, then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev signed decrees recognizing the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Sources: rbc.ru