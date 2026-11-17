Evacuation continues from 96 settlements in Kharkiv region, the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said. According to him, people are being evacuated amid constant shelling and strikes on energy infrastructure and enterprises that provide vital services.

„Kharkiv region continues to live under constant enemy shelling. Almost every day and night, the enemy strikes energy infrastructure and enterprises on which the lives of the population depend,“ Syniehubov said.

Two transit centres are receiving evacuees

Two transit centres are operating in the region. Kharkiv is receiving residents of the region who are leaving settlements exposed to risk. The centre serves an average of between 60 and 150 people daily.

A separate transit point for people evacuating from Donetsk region is operating in Lozova. According to Syniehubov, it serves around 200 people every day. „In Kharkiv, we receive residents of our region — an average of between 60 and 150 people daily. A transit point is operating in Lozova, serving around 200 people evacuating from Donetsk region every day,“ he said.

Syniehubov presented the data after a meeting with representatives of regional media. The statement does not make clear how many people in total have left the 96 settlements, nor when the evacuation is expected to be completed.

Sources: pravda.com.ua