The United States is preparing for possible power outages, even though there are no signs of an imminent national crisis. Vice President JD Vance said this in an interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News.

He said the preparations were necessary because of various possible scenarios, rather than specific information about an impending breakdown. Vance urged Americans to have an emergency radio, batteries, food and water. “You need to be prepared,” he said, adding that there was no information about an imminent disaster.

Dispute over air traffic control

In the interview, Vance said that resolving the problems in the air traffic control system did not require significant resources. His comment came after a nationwide flight stoppage on November 13, when technical problems affected communications and radar signals at 17 of the 22 regional centers.

The Associated Press reported that the problem began after the installation of a new router in Arkansas. The device triggered a series of outages in the Federal Aviation Administration’s outdated communications infrastructure. As a result, the airspace was closed for more than four hours, and thousands of passengers were stranded at airports.

Vance’s claim about the limited resources conflicts with the administration’s publicly announced request for $50 billion for a comprehensive system upgrade. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy urged Congress to fund the modernization after the outage exposed the network’s vulnerabilities.

Attack on Democrats and position on Iran

Vance accused the Democrats of using the scandal surrounding Jensen Huang to attack President Donald Trump. Huang, who headed “Nvidia“, resigned after reports about a personal relationship with a woman who was alleged to have ties to Chinese intelligence. The claims have not been presented as an established fact.

Trump defended Huang and said he had not received information proving that the technology executive was a Chinese agent. The Associated Press described the case as part of a broader dispute over the export of American chips and relations with China.

Regarding Iran, Vance said that the US would not allow the conflict to continue for years. “People who want this war to become eternal can attack me as much as they want,” he told Fox News.

His statement came amid disagreements within the administration over the future of the military operation and after the midterm elections, in which the Democrats won control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. Vance himself said earlier that the war was the main reason for the Republicans’ defeat.

Sources: apnews.com, foxnews.com