The Romanian Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) and the German Alternative for Germany (AfD) clarified their positions following a dispute over a statement by AfD leader Alice Weidel concerning Romanians in Germany. After a meeting in Bucharest, AUR MP Cosmin Corendea described the case as a “misunderstanding” and said that the Romanian community in Germany was “highly valued”.

Weidel prompted a reaction after stating that an increasing number of migrants from Romania were abusing the German social welfare system. The meeting between Corendea and AfD representatives was aimed at clarifying the German party’s position towards Romanians working in Germany and overcoming the tensions following the statement.

AfD: The Romanian community contributes to the economy

AfD MP Raimond Scheirich said that the German party appreciated the contribution of the Romanian community to the labour market and the functioning of the German economy. He challenged the way Weidel’s words had been presented in the media and supported the continuation of political cooperation with AUR.

“The statements that triggered the dispute were interpreted and presented in a way that could have harmed relations between the two formations,” Cosmin Corendea said.

According to Corendea, the talks had made it possible to clarify the positions, and what happened over the past week would not lead to an end to cooperation between the two parties.

The meeting took place during a political forum

The talks were held during an international political forum organised by AUR in the Romanian Parliament building between 13 and 15 November. According to the organisers, more than 200 foreign guests and over 180 speakers from more than 55 countries took part.

The forum addressed the future of Europe, national sovereignty, identity, migration, education and international relations. The “Our Europe” manifesto was also presented. It advocates a Europe based on national sovereignty, democratic legitimacy and the right of every nation to determine its own future.

Bucharest responds to the statement

On 4 November, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected any attempt to use the presence of Romanian citizens in European Union countries for political purposes. The ministry said that the Romanian community in Germany made a significant economic and social contribution and was held in high regard.

Dominic Fritz, leader of the Save Romania Union, who holds German and Romanian citizenship, called on Alice Weidel to apologise for her claims.

Sources: bta.bg, agerpres.ro