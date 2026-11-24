Two people were killed and three others were injured in a Russian drone attack in Odesa region, Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said.

The victims include a 41-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy. A 12-year-old child was among those injured.

„The enemy is continuing to terrorise the civilian population of Odesa and the region. As a result of the latest shelling, two people were killed – a 41-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy. Three more people were injured, including a 12-year-old child. My condolences to the families and loved ones of those who were killed,“ Kiper said.

Civilian infrastructure, a private house, an industrial building and vehicles were damaged. The relevant services are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

Sources: bta.bg