Eleven people were injured in a strike on a tower in Riyadh’s financial district, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense reported. The incident occurred on Tuesday, and emergency services responded at the scene.

According to Saudi authorities, the tower was targeted in an attack carried out by the Houthis. A civil defense spokesperson said: “Emergency services responded to an incident in which a tower in Riyadh’s financial district was targeted in a terrorist attack carried out by the Houthis.”

The Saudi Press Agency specified that 11 people were injured in the attack. Agence France-Presse also reported the injuries and said that the attack affected the capital’s financial district.

The identities and condition of those injured have not been disclosed so far. No details have been reported about the weapon used or the extent of the material damage to the tower.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com