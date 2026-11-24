Saudi Arabia has approved its 2027 budget with a planned deficit of 190.56 billion Saudi riyals, or approximately $50.7 billion. The shortfall will amount to approximately 3.6% of gross domestic product, down from the expected 4.9% in 2026.

Planned spending amounts to 1.392 trillion riyals, while revenues will total 1.20154 trillion riyals. The budget was approved by the Council of Ministers, chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. The figures were confirmed by the Saudi Ministry of Finance and the state-run Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

Growth after an economic contraction

The government expects real gross domestic product to contract by 2.1% in 2026 due to lower oil production. A recovery and growth of 10.9% is projected for 2027, supported by the revival of oil activities and the continued expansion of non-oil sectors.

Finance Minister Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan said that the Saudi economy has sufficient resilient resources to withstand a prolonged conflict with the Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis. According to him, the expectation that attacks on civilian sites or “missile blackmail” will force Riyadh to compromise its national security is “completely misguided.”

Reuters reports that the budget forecast was prepared amid continuing attacks against Saudi Arabia and a review of major investment projects under the “Vision 2030” program. Projects whose funding has been reduced include the Mukaab building in Riyadh and the Line skyscraper in the NEOM megaproject.

Debt to increase

Public debt is expected to reach 1.923 trillion riyals at the end of 2027, or 35.9% of GDP. This is an increase from the projected 1.733 trillion riyals at the end of 2026. The government plans to finance the deficit through domestic and international borrowing while simultaneously repaying maturing debt.

The Ministry of Finance said that reserves at the Saudi Central Bank are expected to remain around 399 billion riyals at the end of 2027. According to Al-Jadaan, there is no need to change the public debt limit of 40% of GDP.

More funds for services and municipalities

Defense spending will increase by 2.2% to 263 billion riyals. The minister said that if military operations require additional funding, there will be no fixed ceiling for the army.

Funding for municipal activities will increase from 83 billion riyals in 2026 to 93 billion riyals in 2027. The increase is mainly related to Riyadh’s needs and projects aimed at improving quality of life.

Spending on transport and logistics will be approximately 3 billion riyals lower than the amount actually spent in 2026. Al-Jadaan described 2027 as a year for planning and design in the transport sector, while most infrastructure construction is expected to begin in 2028.

The minister stressed that “Vision 2030” remains the main benchmark for the country’s development, but individual initiatives will be adjusted according to conditions. “If some need to be accelerated, we will accelerate them. If others need to be postponed, we will postpone them,” he said.

Sources: bta.bg, zawya.com, arabnews.maestronewsroom.com