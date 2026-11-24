Roman Gofman, head of Israel’s foreign intelligence service, the „Mossad“, pressed US administration officials to launch a new multi-day campaign of airstrikes against Iran. The meeting took place in Washington on Friday, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe was among the US officials present. Gofman presented Israeli intelligence on Tehran’s nuclear program, the „Wall Street Journal“ reported.

The proposal comes amid continued pressure from Benjamin Netanyahu to resume military operations against Iran. The Israeli prime minister claims that the threat is imminent, while the country’s goal remains the overthrow of the Iranian regime.

The Dispute Over the Imminent Threat

On Monday, the leader of the opposition „Yashar“ party, Gadi Eisenkot, said he saw no immediate Iranian threat that would warrant military action before the new government was sworn in. Eisenkot, a former chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, insisted that Israel should focus on its stockpiles of enriched uranium.

„The most serious threat from Iran is the 440 kilograms of enriched uranium that have still not been destroyed or removed from the country. We need to focus on that,“ Eisenkot said.

Netanyahu responded that his political opponents were downplaying the threats to Israel’s security.

„Anyone who mocks or downplays these threats—the immediate, serious and grave dangers surrounding us—is doing so for political reasons,“ the prime minister said.

According to the „Times of Israel“, Eisenkot has received a mandate from President Isaac Herzog to form a government following the election. The deadline for doing so is December 6. Netanyahu’s opponents warn that a new war or a sudden escalation could thwart efforts to replace the government.

The Nuclear Program and Chemical Weapons

Israel regards not only the nuclear program but also Iran’s arsenal of ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles as possible targets of a new operation. According to „Haaretz“, one of Netanyahu’s arguments is the alleged Iranian chemical weapons program.

Security experts quoted by the newspaper do not dispute the credibility of Israeli intelligence, but they question its significance for current political decisions. According to them, developing a system for deploying chemical weapons, including through warheads for ballistic missiles, would take at least two years. They also recall Iran’s longstanding policy of not producing or using chemical weapons.

Raz Zimmt of the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv summed up the dilemma as follows: „It is very difficult to distinguish political considerations from the urgency of the threats,“ he told the „New York Times“.

Washington Has Still Not Made a Decision

It is unclear whether Israel would launch an attack independently or wait for US approval and guarantees of American support in the event of an Iranian retaliatory strike. According to Israeli officials, the military supports taking part in a joint operation with the United States if such an opportunity arises.

The „Wall Street Journal“ notes that Democrats are expected to take control of Congress in January and that Israeli officials see this as a possible shift in the US position. Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s spokesman, Doran Spielman, rejects allegations that the prime minister is using Iran for his political survival.

„The prime minister’s decisions regarding Iran are guided by a single consideration: the security of Israel and its citizens,“ Spielman said.

Yair Golan, leader of the „Democrats“ party, and Eisenkot, however, argue that mixing operational timelines with political objectives exposes Israel to additional risk. So far, there has been no confirmed decision to launch a new air campaign.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, timesofisrael.com