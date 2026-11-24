An archive photo of the Ukrainian prototype “Object 477A1”, known as “Nota”, has appeared online. The image was presented by the specialized publication Defense Express, but its origin remains unclear. It is not known either when or where the photograph was taken.

Its appearance is unusual, as information about the project had long been restricted, while the vehicle’s appearance was reconstructed mainly from fragmentary data. The tank was developed in Kharkiv by the Kharkiv Morozov Machine-Building Design Bureau and the Malyshev plant.

Development of an earlier Soviet project

“Nota” was a further development of “Object 477”, also known as “Molot”. Two main variants were considered במסגרת the program. “Object 477A” was supposed to use a 6TD engine and components from the running gear of the T-80UD, while “Object 477A1” was built on a chassis based on the T-64.

The difference between the two configurations was around 2.5 tons. The heavier variant was supposed to compensate for its weight through advanced solutions in the running gear and power plant. Work on “Nota” began in 1991 under the direction of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which provides grounds for defining the project as a Ukrainian development, despite its Soviet technical origins.

152-millimeter gun and a three-person crew

According to the design concept, the tank was supposed to be armed with a 152-millimeter gun and operated by a crew of three. Among the key solutions was a modular hull armor system designed so that individual elements could be replaced in field conditions.

The planned fire-control system included optical and thermal-imaging aiming channels, an onboard computer, satellite navigation and an “own-forces-or-foreign” identification system. The designers also studied automatic target tracking, supplementing the optical equipment with radar, as well as the possibility of remotely controlling the vehicle.

Preliminary calculations envisaged a combat weight of up to 55 tons. Its height was approximately 2.5 meters, while its overall length with the gun pointing forward was around 10.5 meters. The running gear was supposed to have seven road wheels, individual torsion-bar suspension and hydraulic shock absorbers. One of the variants was to be equipped with a diesel engine producing 1,500 horsepower.

The project remains at the prototype stage

“Nota” did not reach serial production due to a lack of funding in the 1990s. The vehicle thus remained among Ukraine’s unfinished projects for a next-generation tank.

According to Defense Express, in June 2021 the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine placed under protection a classified tank whose technical solutions continue to have value. The new photograph does not answer questions about its exact origin, but it shows a rare example from the history of Kharkiv tank building.

Sources: news.bg, defence-ua.com