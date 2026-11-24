Five servicemen were killed in a military helicopter crash in Turkey’s Eskişehir Province. The aircraft was an AS-532 Cougar operated by the Turkish Air Force, Turkey’s Ministry of National Defence said, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The helicopter was conducting a training flight and crashed after taking off from Eskişehir. The ministry’s statement said that the aircraft had taken off “for the purpose of conducting a training exercise.” The wreckage was found, and rescue teams were dispatched to the area.

The Turkish military later confirmed that all five servicemen on board had been killed. The cause of the crash has not been reported. An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the helicopter’s fall.

Second Fatal Military Helicopter Incident

The crash in Eskişehir is the second serious incident involving a Turkish military helicopter in less than two weeks. On November 12, four servicemen were killed when an S-70 helicopter crashed in Malatya Province. In that case, too, the cause was initially undetermined.

The investigation into the new crash in Eskişehir is ongoing. Turkish authorities have not cited any evidence of a technical malfunction, weather conditions or another specific cause of the incident.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com