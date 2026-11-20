US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent continues to live at a military base due to threats received from Iran. He did not specify the nature of the threats, but said he would not abandon efforts to increase economic pressure on Tehran.

“If the Iranians are on my heels, that means they are under pressure. We will continue to increase that pressure,” Bessent said in an interview with the American television network CNBC.

According to Reuters, the US Treasury Department is tightening sanctions against Iran. The measures are part of Washington’s campaign to restrict Tehran’s financial capabilities.

Tensions Between Washington and Tehran Remain High

The United States and Israel began carrying out strikes against Iran in February. The conflict continues to fuel tensions in the region, despite periodic negotiations aimed at finding a way out.

Against this backdrop, Bessent’s statement shows that economic pressure remains a key part of US policy toward Iran. The secretary did not say when he would leave the military base, nor did he provide details about the security measures in place around him.

Sources: bta.bg, devdiscourse.com