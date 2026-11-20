More than 630 Russian drones were detected over Kyiv between August 1 and October 20, while the total distance they covered within the Ukrainian capital exceeded 19,000 kilometers. That is almost half the Earth's circumference at the equator.

The data come from an analysis by the Ukrainian outlet “Texty,” cited by The Kyiv Independent. According to the study, the number of drones was approximately twice as high as during the same period last year.

“This increase is being observed against the backdrop of an intensifying Russian campaign to use long-range drones against cities deep behind the front lines, while the front line itself remains largely static,” the authors of the analysis said.

Longer routes over the capital

The combined distance is more than four times greater than the 4,300 kilometers recorded during the same period in 2023. The average flight distance of individual unmanned aerial vehicles over the city has also increased.

“The average distance covered by a single drone over the city increased from 17 kilometers in 2023 to 30.5 kilometers this year,” the report said.

The calculations were made by reconstructing flight paths based on data from specialized monitoring channels. The analysis included only the sections of the routes that passed within Kyiv’s boundaries. Flights outside the capital were not added to the total distance.

Jet-powered “Shaheds” complicate air defense

According to the analysis, the increase coincides with Russia’s more frequent use of drones powered by jet engines. They travel at higher speeds and can change their trajectories, reducing the reaction time available to Ukrainian air defenses.

“Faster drones that are more difficult to intercept allow more of these aircraft to penetrate Ukrainian air defenses and fly over the capital,” the publication said.

Against this backdrop, Ukraine is accelerating the development of high-speed interceptor drones and adapting its electronic warfare systems. The goal is to use them against the growing number of Russian jet-powered “Shaheds.”

Sources: news.bg, kyivindependent.com, texty.org.ua