Six people have been killed in Israeli strikes in the central Gaza Strip, health officials and the Palestinian Civil Defense reported. The attacks were carried out on Friday despite the ceasefire between Israel and “Hamas”.

One person was killed in a nighttime strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp, while another died in an attack in Deir al-Balah. Four people were killed in an airstrike southwest of the Bureij refugee camp, in which others were also injured. The bodies of the victims were taken to Al-Aqsa and Al-Awda hospitals.

The Israeli army confirmed that it had carried out several strikes in the central part of the enclave. “We carried out several strikes at these locations, targeting a number of military operatives,” the army told Agence France-Presse. According to its explanation, the operation was intended to destroy a tunnel that posed a threat to Israeli soldiers.

Death near the Beit El settlement

In the West Bank, a Palestinian was shot dead by the civilian security coordinator of the Jewish settlement of Beit El, The Times of Israel reported. The army said its soldiers and members of the local civil defense unit had been sent to the area after two Palestinians were spotted approaching the settlement.

According to the Israeli army, the coordinator first fired into the air and then at one of the two men. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Hamza Masoud Salim Abdo. The second Palestinian was detained for questioning. The army said there was no information that the two men had been armed.

The Israeli military said the incident was under investigation and that the findings would be forwarded to the competent authorities, which would determine whether further inquiries were necessary.

New casualties despite the ceasefire

The ceasefire between Israel and “Hamas” has been in effect since October 2025, but the two sides regularly accuse each other of violations. According to Agence France-Presse, citing information from Gaza’s Health Ministry, more than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire began.

The Israeli army reports that seven soldiers and one civilian contractor have been killed during the same period. A day before the latest strikes, the army announced that it had ended a rare ground incursion into central Gaza involving tanks and an operation targeting tunnel infrastructure.

Sources: apnews.com, today.lorientlejour.com, timesofisrael.com