Russian attacks hit Ukrainian cities and civilian facilities overnight and in the early hours of November 21. Two private homes caught fire in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported. “Two private homes caught fire in the Podilskyi district as a result of the enemy attack,” the statement said.

Air raid alerts were issued three times in the capital overnight due to the threat of drone attacks. A missile alert followed in the early hours, with the Ukrainian Air Force warning of the possible use of ballistic weapons from the north. The drone alert lasted from 4:44 to 6:39 a.m. Explosions were heard in Kyiv.

Fatalities and dozens injured in Kryvyi Rih

The consequences were most severe in Kryvyi Rih. According to the local military administration, 47 people had been injured by 4:00 a.m., 27 of them in serious condition. Six children, two rescuers and two emergency medical workers were among the injured. A seven-year-old child died in hospital, while a 20-year-old paramedic was also killed in the attack.

According to local authorities, the city was initially hit by two ballistic missiles in a residential area in the center. During the rescue operation, three more strikes with jet-powered drones targeted medics, rescuers and utility workers. An additional drone hit an industrial facility.

Kindergarten in Zaporizhzhia, facility in Rivne region

A Russian strike hit a kindergarten in Zaporizhzhia. A fire simultaneously broke out in a neighboring five-story residential building. Information about casualties in the city is still being уточнено.

A civilian facility was hit in the Rivne region. According to preliminary information, one person was injured, while around 50 villages in the Sarny district were left without electricity.

Consequences of the previous massive attack

The new strikes followed a massive Russian attack that began on the evening of November 19. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia used 84 cruise missiles and 404 attack drones, including jet-powered aircraft. Ukraine said it had shot down 79 cruise missiles, three ballistic missiles and 380 drones. Impacts and falling debris were reported in dozens of locations.

Eight people were killed and 28 injured in that attack. Kyiv and nine other regions were hit. In the capital, the Darnytskyi, Pivdennyi and Podilsk-Voskresenskyi bridges were damaged, while some areas experienced power outages and reduced pressure in the water supply network.

In Kharkiv, a Russian drone hit a hospital in the Shevchenkivskyi district, damaging more than 50 windows and prompting four people to seek medical attention. A residential complex was also hit. A railway station and an energy facility were attacked in the Lviv region, killing two people.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, suspilne.media, glavcom.ua