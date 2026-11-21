A new caravan of around 300 migrants, mostly from Central America, entered southern Mexico from Guatemala and joined a larger group heading north. The migrants crossed the border on Friday and continued toward the area of Tapachula in the state of Chiapas, Reuters reported.

Agence France-Presse estimates the number of new arrivals at around 250. According to the report, the group includes men, families and children who are carrying their belongings on their backs and travelling on foot with the intention of reaching the United States.

The Caravan Splits into Several Groups

The new migrants joined a caravan of nearly 1,500 people that formed during the previous week. According to Reuters, the larger group has already split into at least two parts, which are travelling through the southern municipalities of Arriaga and Tonalá in Chiapas.

The new caravan is the seventh migrant group to enter Chiapas this year, according to a source familiar with the situation. It has not been reported whether all participants will continue north together or whether some of them will remain in southern Mexico.

Pressure on Mexico Intensifies

The migrants’ movement comes amid renewed pressure from Washington. On November 12, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to double tariffs on Mexican goods if Mexico did not stop the caravans heading toward the U.S. border. According to Reuters, he said that the migrants would not be allowed into the United States.

“No migrant caravan has reached the northern border”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said this on November 12, commenting on the previous caravan of around 600 people, which she said had largely disbanded after participants were informed that reaching the United States would be very difficult.

There is no information that the new group has already reached Mexico’s northern border. So far, the only confirmed developments are its entry from Guatemala and its joining the larger caravan in Chiapas.

Sources: investing.com, afp.com, apnews.com