Explosions were heard in Kyiv early in the morning after a red danger level was declared in the city. The Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of ballistic weapons being used from the north.

The air raid alert in the capital over a possible drone attack began at 04:44. During the night, a yellow danger level was also declared twice in Kyiv because of unmanned aerial vehicles. Information about the alert and the explosions was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration and the Ukrainian Air Force.

Fire after strike on a facility in Kryvyi Rih

Meanwhile, a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle struck an industrial facility in Kryvyi Rih. Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the city's Defense Council, said it was a jet-powered „Shahed“.

„The enemy carried out another strike with a jet-powered „Shahed“ on an industrial facility. A fire broke out,“ said Oleksandr Vilkul.

According to him, emergency services were extinguishing the fire. At the time of the report, no information had been provided about fatalities or injuries in the strike.

Attacks continue after the November 20 strike

The new strike on Kryvyi Rih was carried out hours after the ballistic attack on the central part of the city on the evening of November 20. A paramedic and a 7-year-old boy were killed in it, while 47 people were injured, including six children. More than 20 residential buildings were damaged.

The two incidents are part of the ongoing Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities. Further information from the Ukrainian authorities about the situation in Kyiv and Kryvyi Rih is expected.

Sources: pravda.com.ua