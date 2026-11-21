Russia said it had carried out new strikes on Ukrainian energy, transport and military-industrial facilities, as well as port infrastructure and vessels. The Defence Ministry in Moscow claims that the attack was conducted using precision weapons launched from land, sea and air, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to the Russian ministry, targets in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions were hit. The statement lists military-industrial enterprises, storage terminals for cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, energy facilities and transport infrastructure.

Dry cargo ship near Odesa

Moscow also reported that a dry cargo ship had been hit, claiming that, according to the Russian Defence Ministry, it had been carrying military cargo to the port of Odesa. In a separate report dated 19 November, Russia said that another ship carrying dual-use cargo for Ukrainian forces had been struck in the Black Sea.

In the same report, the Russian ministry identified two 110-kilovolt substations in Odesa region – in Karolino-Buhaz and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi – as well as the “Sumy North” substation. According to the ministry, these facilities supplied electricity to port infrastructure, logistics centres and military-industrial enterprises.

Earlier reports of strikes on energy facilities

The Kryvyi Rih thermal power plant was among the facilities mentioned in an earlier report by the Russian ministry dated 3 November. At the time, Moscow said that the 2,800-megawatt plant had been hit along with the Ladyzhyn, Prydniprovska and Kharkiv thermal power plants.

Moscow reports a series of strikes

On 20 November, Russia’s Defence Ministry said that two massive and 11 group strikes had been carried out against targets in Ukraine between 14 and 20 November. The ministry stated that over the course of a week, 12 dry cargo ships carrying weapons, military equipment and dual-use goods for the Ukrainian army had been hit.

Ukrainian authorities have not publicly confirmed all the targets reported by Moscow or the scale of the damage.

Sources: interfax.ru, m.interfax.ru