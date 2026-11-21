Residents of Barnham will symbolically vote on whether the village should “leave” the United Kingdom over a plan to accommodate up to 931 asylum seekers at the former RAF Barnham military base. The village is located between Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk and Thetford in Norfolk and has around 600 residents.

The vote will take place on Saturday in the village hall between 10:00 and 16:00 GMT. The result is expected to be announced between 17:00 and 18:00. The local council estimates that up to around 500 people may take part in the vote, but it does not have a fully accurate electoral roll.

The referendum has no legal force. There is no legal mechanism for an individual village to declare independence from the United Kingdom, and the vote is intended as a protest against the plan and as a way for residents to express their views on it.

What the plan involves

The Home Office initially considered accommodating 1,250 people at the base, but the number was later reduced to just under 1,000. They are expected to be single men aged between 18 and 65, who will be allowed to leave the site.

If the project is approved, the site will have permanent security and video surveillance. The plan also includes basic services which, according to the authorities, should reduce the need for residents to leave the base. The project is also reported to involve a £3.4 million contract with Kier for designing the camp.

The Home Office says that no final decision has yet been made. “The government is working towards a fairer distribution of asylum accommodation across the country,” the department says, adding that the plan is linked to the intention to close accommodation hotels.

Local opposition

The project has provoked opposition among residents and local councillors, as well as several protests against accommodating asylum seekers. “We are a village of approximately 600 people. We should not have to live in fear or worry about what will be on our doorstep and who will be around us,” resident Kim Dynes says.

Local council chairman John Bower describes the campaign as demanding. “It is exhausting and not something I would choose to be doing during my retirement,” he says.

Barnham is following the example of Piddington in Oxfordshire, where residents also symbolically voted in September to separate from the United Kingdom over plans to accommodate up to 1,256 men at a nearby military base. Of the 312 votes cast, 285 were in favour of separation, 26 against, and one ballot was declared invalid.

Pressure on the asylum system

As of June 2026, 89,089 people were being accommodated in asylum-seeker accommodation in the UK, including 16,021 in hotels. Between July 2025 and June 2026, 85,891 asylum applications were lodged.

In June 2026, 40,168 people were awaiting an initial decision on 32,401 applications. Their number had fallen by 56% over the year. At the same time, 90,341 rejected applications were awaiting a decision on a judicial appeal, an annual increase of 51%.

Sources: bbc.co.uk